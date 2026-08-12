HomeMarkets overviewSharesCentral China Securities Co Ltd

Trade Central China Securities Co Ltd - 1375 CFD

1.715+0.59%
The chart shows the 1375 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 1.715, a high of 1.76, and a low of 1.695.
Sell

1.7

Buy

1.715

0.015
Low: 1.695High: 1.76
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.015
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.018121 %
(-HK$0.91)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HK$4,000.00

-0.01812%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.003797 %
(-HK$0.19)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HK$4,000.00

-0.00380%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyHKD
Min traded quantity10
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeHong Kong
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1.763
Open1.753
1-Year Change2.82%
Day's Range1.695 - 1.76

Trade Central China Securities Co Ltd - 1375

Central China Securities Co Ltd

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