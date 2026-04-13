Trade Centene - CNC CFD

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation, is a multi-national healthcare company. The Company provides services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. It also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. It operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized and commercial programs. Its Specialty Services segment includes companies offering diversified healthcare services and products to its Managed Care segment and other external customers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Centene Corp revenues increased 13% to $125.98B. Net income decreased 25% to $1.35B. Revenues reflect Managed Care segment increase of 12% to $120.12B. Net income was offset by Managed Care segment income decrease of 41% to $1.79B, Specialty Services segment loss totaling $5M vs. income of $51M. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items decreased from $3.17 to $2.31.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 12/11, 100M auth., 53,586,726 issd., less 2,568,516 Treas. shs. @ $50.8M. Insiders control approx. 2.25%. IPO: 12/13/01, 3.5M shares @ $14.00 by SG Cowen. 7/03, 3-for-2 stock split. 10/03, Exchange change from NASDAQ to NYSE. 12/04, 2-for-1 stock split. 02/15, 2-for-1 stock split.