Trade BXP Inc - BXP CFD

About Boston Properties, Inc.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company develops, owns and manages primarily Class A office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, District of Columbia. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. The Company owned or had interests in approximately 201 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 52.8 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 3.4 million net rentable square feet. The Company's properties consisted of 182 Office properties (including nine properties under construction/redevelopment); one hotel; 12 retail properties, six residential properties and one hotel. Its tenant base includes sectors, technology and media, legal services and life sciences.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Boston Properties, Inc. revenues increased 4% to $2.89B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 42% to $496.2M. Revenues reflect Office segment increase of 4% to $2.79B, New York segment increase of 8% to $1.01B, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total increase of 4% to $6.57, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 4% to $6.56.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 250M auth., 145,137,329 issd, less 78,900 shs. in Treas. @ $2.7M. Insiders control approx. 1.08%. IPO 6/97, 31,400,000 shares @ $25 by Merrill Lynch & Co. PO 1/98, 20M shares @ $35.125 by Goldman Sachs. PO: 10/00, 15M shares @ $39.0625 by Goldman, Sachs. 9/04 = 6 months.