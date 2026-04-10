Trade Brown-Forman Corporation - BFbus CFD

About Brown-Forman Corporation

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, distill, bottle, import, export, market, and sell a range of beverage alcohol products. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, and wine brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel's Winter Jack, Jack Daniel's No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Korbel California Brandy, Korbel California Champagnes, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, Coopers' Craft Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila and Fords Gin.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 January 2022, Brown-Forman Corporation revenues increased 11% to $2.94B. Net income decreased 12% to $687M. Revenues reflect Whiskey segment increase of 10% to $2.31B, Tequila segment increase of 19% to $266M, Emerging segment increase of 22% to $533M, Developed International segment increase of 12% to $884M. Net income was offset by Gain on sale of business decrease from $127M (income) to $0K, Selling, general.

Equity composition

Class 'B' Common Stock $.15 Par, 12/10, 100M auth., 99,363,000 issd., less 11,142,000 shs. in Treas. @ $583.8M. Insiders own 6.84%. Class 'A' Common Stock $.15 Par, 57M auth. 56,964,000 issd. Insider own 42.10%. 10/08, 5-for-4stock split. 08/12, 3-For-2 Stock split.