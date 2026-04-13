Trade Brixmor Property Group - BRX CFD

About Brixmor Property Group Inc

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). The Company engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, disposition, and redevelopment of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership. The Company’s projects include Dickson City Crossings, East Port Plaza, Fox Run, Gateway Plaza, Old Bridge Gateway, Pointe Orlando, Shops at Palm Lakes, Stewart Plaza, Tinley Park Plaza, Tyrone Gardens, Vail Ranch Center, Venice Village, Village at Mira Mesa and Westminster City Center. The Company’s national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States, and its shopping centers are primarily anchored by non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Brixmor Property Group Inc revenues increased 9% to $1.15B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $120.8M to $269.4M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 19% to $1.75, Other revenues increase from $2.3M to $6M. Net income benefited from Net Operating Income (NOI), Total increase of 8% to $823.2M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $0.01 Par, Shares auth. and o/s after the offering: 3B auth., 219,742,460 shs o/s after the offering. Insiders own approx. 81.22% (after the IPO). (If no IPO information is Provided use TBA).