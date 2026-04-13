Trade Brinker International - EAT CFD

About Brinker International, Inc.

Brinker International, Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands, as well as certain virtual brands, including It’s Just Wings. The Company operates through two segments: Chili’s and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes its Company-owned Chili’s restaurants, which are principally located in the United States, within the full-service casual dining segment of the industry. The Chili’s segment also has Company-owned restaurants in Canada, and franchised locations in the United States, approximately 27 countries and two United States territories. The Maggiano’s segment includes its Company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants in the United States as well as its domestic franchise business. The Company invests in virtual brands, restaurant-like menu offerings that are only available for purchase digitally.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2021, Brinker International, Inc. revenues increased 20% to $1.8B. Net income increased 80% to $40.8M. Revenues reflect Chili's segment increase of 15% to $1.6B, Maggiano's segment increase of 75% to $206.4M, Comp. Store Sales% Rest.- Maggiano increase from -42.8 to 70.4%. Net income benefited from Maggiano's segment income totaling $19.3M vs. loss of $5.6M, Chili's segment income increase of 2% to $108.3M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 3/11, 250M auth., 176,246,649 issd., less 91,085,479 shs. in Treas. @ $1.90B. Insiders & Strategic holders own 1.27%. PO 8/85, 1M shs. @ $24.75 by Goldman, Sachs. 1/01, 4/94, 5/93, 11/91, 3/91, 3-for-2 stock splits; 6/89, 50% stk dividend. FY'02 Q's are reclassified. FY'01 &'02 Sum Q's reflect the reclass.