Trade Boyd Gaming Corporation - BYD CFD

About Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel, Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, and Treasure Chest Casino.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Boyd Gaming Corporation revenues increased 55% to $3.37B. Net income totaled $463.8M vs. loss of $134.7M. Revenues reflect Midwest and South segment increase of 53% to $2.33B, Occupancy - %-Ameristar Casino Hotel Kan increase of 69% to 81%, Average Daily Rate-Blue Chip Casino, Hot increase of 47% to $94. Net Income reflects Interest Exp-Net of Capitalized In decrease of 13% to $199.4M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 200M auth., 86,271,482 o/s., Insiders own 35.48%. IPO 10/93, 4M shares @ $17 by Salomon Brothers. PO 10/96, 4M shares @ $7 by Salomon Brothers. *NOTE: Upon completion of IPO all Prfd. Stock was converted to Common.