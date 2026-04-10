Trade Bouygues - EN CFD

About Bouygues SA

Bouygues SA is a France-based diversified services group. It operates through its subsidiaries focusing on three sectors: Construction, Media and Telecom. Construction includes Bouygues Construction, which designs, builds and operates building, infrastructure and industrial projects; Bouygues Immobilier, a private property developer specialized in residential, office building, retail and sustainable neighborhood projects and Colas specialized in transport infrastructure construction and maintenance. Media covers the activities of TF1, which offers a variety of entertainment content and a wide range of associated services as well as is active in the television (TV) production and digital sectors. Telecom operates in the French electronic communications market via Bouygues Telecom. The Group operates worldwide.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Bouygues SA revenues increased 8% to EUR37.59B. Net income increased 62% to EUR1.13B. Revenues reflect Colas segment increase of 8% to EUR13.23B, Bouygues Telecom segment increase of 13% to EUR7.26B, Bouygues Construction segment increase of 6% to EUR12.77B, France segment increase of 11% to EUR22.6B, European Union segment increase of 16% to EUR2.7B, Other European Countries segment increase of 8% to EUR4.55B.