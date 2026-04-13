Trade Boise Cascade, L.L.C. - BCC CFD

About Boise Cascade Co

Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and wholesale distributor of building products in United States. The Company operates through two segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD). The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a range of line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber (collectively referred to as commodities); general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing, and EWP. Its products are used in the construction of residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, and industrial applications.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Boise Cascade Co revenues increased 45% to $7.93B. Net income increased from $175M to $712.5M. Revenues reflect Building Materials Distribution segment increase of 45% to $7.17B, Wood Products segment increase of 49% to $1.97B. Net income benefited from Wood Products segment income increase from $127.7M to $531.2M, Building Materials Distribution segment income increase of 94% to $481.1M.

Equity composition

Class A Common Stock no Par, 2/13, 300M auth., 41,464,706 issd. Insider owns 71.60%. 02/08, Name changed from Boise Cascade Company.