Trade BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust - BIT CFD

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; communications equipment and diversified telecommunication services. Its investment manager is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 October 2021, Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust revenues decreased 1% to $54M. Net income decreased 3% to $67.9M. Revenues reflect Interest unaffiliated decrease of 1% to $51.8M, Dividends affiliated decrease of 95% to $2K, Other income decrease of 48% to $49K. Net income also reflects Investments unaffiliated decrease of 97% to $1.7M (income), Options written decrease from $59K (income) to $2M (expense).