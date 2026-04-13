Trade Bioventus Inc. - BVS CFD

About Bioventus Inc

Bioventus Inc is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing clinically and minimally invasive treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process. The Company’s portfolio of products includes OA joint pain treatment and joint preservation, bone graft substitutes and minimally invasive fracture treatment. The OA joint pain treatment and joint preservation is focused on orthopedics. Its bone graft substitutes (BGSs) offers portfolio of products including human tissue allografts and synthetics. Its BGS products can be used in conjunction with any orthopedic fixation and spinal fusion implant. They are designed to improve bone fusion rates following spinal fusion and other orthopedic surgeries and reduce the need for using the patient’s own bone.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Bioventus Inc revenues increased 34% to $430.9M. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $4.4M to $19.4M. Revenues reflect U.S. segment increase of 32% to $387.6M, International segment increase of 58% to $43.3M. Net income benefited from Stock-based Compensation in SGA decrease from $10.1M (expense) to $4.5M (income), Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss increase of 13% to $132K (income).