Trade BHP Group Ltd - BHP CFD

BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a mining company that operates in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, North America and South America. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and as of July 2022, has corporate offices in London, UK and Washington DC, US.

Established in 1885 as a result of the merger between BHP and Billiton, BHP Group’s foundation was laid in the mid-1800s. Both companies involved in the merger have a diverse history of discovery, development, production and marketing of commodities, including iron ore, copper, oil and gas, diamonds, silver, lead, zinc, tin and other natural resources.

The company also produces uranium, potash, metallurgical and energy coal. It is engaged in mining, smelting, and refining metals and natural resources and provides services like towing, freight, marketing, trading and finance.

BHP Group Limited stock has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX) since 2001 and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 1980. It’s trading under the ticker symbol BHP. You can track the live BHP share value and price history at Capital.com.