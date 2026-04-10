Trade Beazley PLC - BEZ CFD

About Beazley PLC

Beazley Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in insurance business. The Company has operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. The Company has seven segments, which includes Cyber & Executive Risk; Market Facilities; Marine; Political, Accident & Contingency; Property; Reinsurance and Specialty Lines. The Cyber & Executive risk division provides cyber and management liability cover for its clients. The Marine segment underwrites a spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap & ransom and war risks. The Political, Accident & Contingency, segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation and credit risks as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration and this segment also underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports and income protection risks. The property segment underwrites commercial and high-value homeowners’ property insurance.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Beazley PLC revenues increased 13% to $3.29B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $308.1M vs. loss of $46.5M. Revenues reflect Specialty Lines segment increase of 15% to $1.12B, Cyber & executive risk segment increase of 17% to $987.6M. Net Income reflects Political Risk and Contingency segment income totaling $69.2M vs. loss of $223.7M, Property segment income totaling $25.8M vs. loss of $44.4M.

Equity composition

12/02, Changed fiscal year end from June to December. FY'02 = 6 months. 11/02, Initial Public Offering. Shares prior to IPO are pro-forma. 03/2009, Rights Issue, 9 new shares for every 19 share held @ GBp 86 (Factor: 1.04407). 06/2009, Company name changed from Beazley Group PLC.