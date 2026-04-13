Trade BCE Inc. - BCEca CFD

About BCE Inc

BCE Inc. is a Canada-based communications company that provides Bell broadband wireless, Internet, television (TV), media and business communications services. The Company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers as well as consumer electronic products across Canada. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, long distance, as well as other communication services and products to its residential, small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers in Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services and out-of-home (OOH) advertising services in Canada.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, BCE Inc revenues increased 2% to C$23.45B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 19% to C$2.71B. Revenues reflect Bell Wireless segment increase of 4% to C$8.95B, Bell Media segment increase of 13% to C$2.68B. Net income benefited from Net mark-to-market gains (losses) on der increase from C$51M (expense) to C$278M (income).