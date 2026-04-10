Trade CT Healthcare Trust Plc - CTHT CFD

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust PLC

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc, formerly BB Healthcare Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with capital growth and income over the long term, through investment in listed or quoted global healthcare companies. The Company also invests in American depositary receipts (ADRs), or convertible instruments issued by such companies and invests in, or underwrites, future equity issues by such companies. The Company invests in global healthcare industry, including companies within industries, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and equipment, healthcare insurers and facility operators, information technology (where the product or service supports, supplies or services the delivery of healthcare), drug retail, consumer healthcare and distribution. The Company's investment manager is Bellevue Asset Management (UK) Limited.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 November 2021, Bellevue Healthcare Trust PLC revenues decreased 41% to £99.3M. Net income decreased 45% to £87.3M. Revenues reflect Gains on investments decrease of 40% to £98.8M, Realized Foreign Exchange G/L - Capital decrease from -£62K to -£3.8M, Other Income decrease from £134K to £0K. Net income also reflects Other expenses - Balancing value increase of 57% to £318K (expense).