Trade Baxter International - BAX CFD

About Baxter International Inc

Baxter International Inc. through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of essential healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Americas (North and South America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific), and Hillrom. The Americas, EMEA and APAC segments provide a portfolio of essential healthcare products, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. The Hillrom segment provides digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices and advanced equipment for the surgical space. The Company’s products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Baxter International Inc revenues increased 10% to $12.78B. Net income increased 17% to $1.28B. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 10% to $6.67B, APAC segment increase of 13% to $2.79B. Net income benefited from Americas segment income increase of 17% to $2.61B, APAC segment income increase of 5% to $623M. Dividend per share increased from $0.96 to $1.09.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 2B auth., 683,494,944 issd., Less 112,110,796 Shs. in Treas. @$6.1M. Insiders control approx. 0.15%. PO 6/86, 1.85M shares @$18.75 by Goldman Sachs. *FY'98-'01 are restated for disc. ops. 5/01, 2-for-1 stock split. *5/02, Co acquired Fusion Medical Technologies @ 0.1763 (2,507,881 shs. issd.).