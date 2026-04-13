HomeMarketsSharesBaxter International

Trade Baxter International - BAX CFD

17.05-0.18%
The chart shows the BAX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 17.05, a high of 17.46, and a low of 17.08.
Sell

16.9

Buy

17.05

0.15
Low: 17.08High: 17.46
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.15
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close17.09
Open17.24
1-Year Change-38.1%
Day's Range17.08 - 17.46

Trade Baxter International - BAX CFD

About Baxter International Inc

Baxter International Inc. through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of essential healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Americas (North and South America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific), and Hillrom. The Americas, EMEA and APAC segments provide a portfolio of essential healthcare products, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. The Hillrom segment provides digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices and advanced equipment for the surgical space. The Company’s products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Baxter International Inc revenues increased 10% to $12.78B. Net income increased 17% to $1.28B. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 10% to $6.67B, APAC segment increase of 13% to $2.79B. Net income benefited from Americas segment income increase of 17% to $2.61B, APAC segment income increase of 5% to $623M. Dividend per share increased from $0.96 to $1.09.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 2B auth., 683,494,944 issd., Less 112,110,796 Shs. in Treas. @$6.1M. Insiders control approx. 0.15%. PO 6/86, 1.85M shares @$18.75 by Goldman Sachs. *FY'98-'01 are restated for disc. ops. 5/01, 2-for-1 stock split. *5/02, Co acquired Fusion Medical Technologies @ 0.1763 (2,507,881 shs. issd.).

Latest shares articles

Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
STMicroelectronics logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
an hour ago
Baxter attends AORN Global Surgical Conference, showcases AAT XR spine table
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:15 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Baxter files Form 3 for Julie Foster, president of Front Line Care
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:07 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Baxter files Form 3 for Steven P. Wallace, president of advanced surgery
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:06 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Baxter files Form 3 for President, CCS James Teaff initial beneficial ownership stake
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:16 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Baxter to host conference call on first-quarter financial results

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading