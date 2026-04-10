Trade B2Holding - B2I CFD

About B2holding ASA

B2holding ASA is a Norway-based company, which is primarily focused on the financial services industry. The Company operates as a provider of debt solutions for banks and institutional vendors. The Company operates in five segments, namely: Debt Purchase, Debt Collection, Credit Information, Third Party Debt Collection, Consumer Lending. The Debt Purchase segment is involved in the purchasing debt portfolios, in particular Non-performing loans (NPLs). The Debt Collection segment provides optimal collections through amicable solutions or legal processes. The Credit Information segment offers credit information as a service through Creditreform in Latvia. The Third Party Debt Collection offers collection of debt on behalf of customers. The Consumer Lending segment provides lending services. The Company operates on Danish market through Nordic Debt Collection A/S (Nodeco), as well as owns a majority stake in Spanish entity Confirmacionde Solicitudes de Credito Verifica.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, B2holding ASA revenues decreased 2% to NOK3.06B. Net income increased 85% to NOK573M. Revenues reflect Interest Income - Investment decrease of 15% to NOK2.34B, Interest revenue from loan receivables decrease of 54% to NOK99M. Net income reflects Financial expenses - Other increase from NOK9M (expense) to NOK67M (income), Other operating expenses decrease of 15% to NOK350M (expense).