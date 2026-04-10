Trade Ayvens SA - AYV CFD
About Ald SA
ALD SA, formerly ALD International SA, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the passenger car leasing. The Company focuses on the provision of vehicle financing and management solutions. The Company offers financing, procurement, logistics, vehicle rental, contract hire and fleet management services. It delivers services to industrial and commercial sectors. The Company operates an agency chain across France. The Company is a subsidiary of Societe Generale SA.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Ald SA revenues increased 5% to EUR10.46B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 75% to EUR873M. Revenues reflect Proceeds of Cars Sold increase of 14% to EUR3.86B, Services Revenues increase of less than 1% to EUR2.14B. Net income benefited from Impairment Charges on Receivables decrease of 65% to EUR24.8M (expense).