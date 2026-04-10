Trade Avnet - AVT CFD

About Avnet, Inc.

Avnet, Inc. is a global technology solution company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components from electronic component manufacturers, including semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, and other integrated and embedded components. The Company’s primary operating groups include Electronic Components (EC) and Farnell. EC serves a variety of markets ranging from automotive to medical to defense and aerospace. EC also offers an array of customer support options throughout the entire product lifecycle, including turnkey and customized design, supply chain, new product introduction, programming, logistics and post-sales services. The Farnell operating group primarily supports lower-volume customers and distributes a range of portfolios, including kits, tools, electronic components, industrial automation components, and test and measurement products to both engineers and entrepreneurs, primarily through an e-commerce channel.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 01 January 2022, Avnet, Inc. revenues increased 22% to $11.45B. Net income increased from $274K to $262.1M. Revenues reflect Electronic Components segment increase of 21% to $10.55B, Farnell segment increase of 34% to $896.1M, Asia/Pacific segment increase of 22% to $5.21B, EMEA segment increase of 27% to $3.59B, Americas segment increase of 15% to $2.65B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 9/11, 300M auth., 152,803,000 less issd., less 37,747 shs. in Treas. @ $697K. Insiders own approx. 0.75%. PO 12/71, 701,155 shares @ $11 3/8by Kuhn Loeb & Co. 9/00, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'01 Qs restated for Disc. Ops. Summ. Qs reflect the restatement.