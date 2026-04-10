HomeMarketsSharesAviva PLC

Trade Aviva PLC - AV. CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:45
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.01356
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021264 %
(-£4.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $£19,000.00

-0.02126%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-£0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $£19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6.27871
Open6.31267
1-Year Change26.63%
Day's Range6.27072 - 6.32566

Trade Aviva PLC - AV. CFD

Discover the latest Aviva share price today with our interactive streaming chart.

Aviva plc (AV.) is a global insurance provider headquartered in London. It serves some 33 million customers around the world and offers a wide range of insurance, savings and investment products. Aviva is the largest insurer in the UK and one of Europe’s leading life and general insurance providers. As of August 2020, it has a market capitalisation of around £10.9bn (£8.3bn, €9.2bn). The company has over 31,700 employees.

The Aviva brand name was launched in July 2002. It’s an invented word derived from viva, the Latin for “alive”, and was designed to be short, memorable and internationally usable.

Aviva plc is one of a number of companies under the Aviva Group umbrella. Another is Aviva Investors, the asset management business of the Aviva Group. It manages £490bn of assets for Aviva and other investors, from big companies and pension schemes to individual customers. Aviva Health UK, also part of the Aviva Group, is a private health insurance provider.

Aviva has business units in 16 markets around the world. These are in the United Kingdom, in Europe (France, Italy and Poland), Asia (including China, India and Vietnam) and Canada. In the UK, Aviva has locations in London, Dorking, Eastleigh, Bristol, Norwich, Sheffield, York, Perth and Bishopbriggs.

The Aviva stock floated on the London stock exchange on July 13, 2005. Since then, the Aviva stock price has been listed and traded on the LSE and is included in the FTSE 100 stock market index.

So far in 2020, the Aviva stock quote is affected by the company’s interim results 2020 with earnings that missed analysts’ expectations. Aviva announced 23.4p earnings per share which fell 10 per cent from 26.1p HY 2019. Operating profit also lost 12 per cent, falling from £1,386m (HY 2019) to £1,225m (HY2020).

Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s newly appointed chief executive officer, commented on the company’s performance: “Aviva’s financial performance in the first half of 2020 was solid. Our financial position is strong and operating profit of £1.2bn was robust, thanks to our diverse range of products, excellent partners and our swift operational response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud of the way our people have gone above and beyond to help our customers during this crisis.”

Looking at the AV share price today, you can see that in a one-year period the Aviva share value has been fluctuating within a range of 205.70-439.40 GBX. Since the large sell-off in March 2020, the Aviva stock quote grew from  211.00 GBX on March 23 , 2020 to 303.70 GBX on August 12 , 2020, which is a growth of 43.9 per cent.

Keep an eye on the Aviva shares today to spot the best points to enter and exit a trade. Explore the Aviva share chart in real time at Capital.com and trade AV shares with CFDs.

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