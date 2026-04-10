Trade Auction Technology Group plc - ATG CFD

About Auction Technology Group PLC

Auction Technology Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology company. The Company is the operator of the marketplaces for curated online auctions. It offers three sectors, such as industrial machinery, construction and farm equipment, art, antiques and collectables, and consumer surplus and retail returns. It offers a consistent user experience, service support and system delivery through multiple touchpoints, with real-time audio and video broadcast of auctions. Its technology and tools include Global Auction Platform, WaveBid and Auction Mobility. The Global Auction Platform is a hosting live and timed auctions across multiple brands each day, with real-time audio and video broadcast. The WaveBid offers a suite of products designed to simplify auction house management. The Auction Mobility provides digital auction technology for auctioneers that have bespoke requirements for running the businesses, including customized auction software, Website design and e-commerce solutions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 September 2021, Auction Technology Group PLC revenues increased 55% to £70.1M. Net loss increased 86% to £29.6M. Revenues reflect Industrial & commercial segment increase of 48% to £43.7M, Arts & Antiques segment increase of 26% to £16.2M, United Kingdom segment increase of 23% to £18.9M, Germany segment increase of 26% to £3.4M. Higher net loss reflects Administration expenses increase from £30.1M to £66.5M (expense).