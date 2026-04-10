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About AstraZeneca plc (ADR)

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases. The Company is focused on three main therapy areas: Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in varied stages of clinical development. The Company has access to technologies, both internally and through its various collaborations. Its technologies include acoustic tube technology, advanced molecular imaging, cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), functional genomics, multi-omics and AstraZeneca iLab. The Company’s acoustic tube technology helps it to handle and process millions of compounds for biological screening. Its AstraZeneca iLab is its prototype of an automated medicinal chemistry laboratory.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, AstraZeneca plc (ADR) revenues increased 41% to $37.42B. Net income decreased 96% to $112M. Revenues reflect Farxiga segment increase of 53% to $3B, Calquenc segment increase from $522M to $1.24B, Tagrisso segment increase of 16% to $5.02B, United States segment increase of 35% to $12.05B, United Kingdom segment increase of 86% to $3.25B, Sweden segment increase from $1.03B to $2.32B.

Equity composition

Ordinary Shares $.25, 12/10, 2.4B auth. 1,409,023,452 issd.Insiders own 0.37%. 5/93, Company formed through spin-off of a wholly-owned subsidiary ICI Zeneca Limited. Basis: 1-for-1. *FY'01 Q's are restated for deferred tax. 07/15, 2-for-1, Stock Split.