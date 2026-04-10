Trade Associated British Foods PLC - ABF CFD

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Associated British Foods (ABF) is a multinational corporation that specialises in food processing and retailing. Headquartered in London, its operations are spread across five divisions: Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, Grocery and Retail. The company’s Grocery division includes popular household brands such as Ryvita, Ovaltine and Twinings, while the etail division is spearheaded by discount fashion retailing giant Primark, which operates 384 stores around the world.

The company’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol ABF. You can join Capital.com to follow the ABF share price today in real-time and spot the best trading opportunities.

Established in 1935 by Canadian businessman W. Garfield Weston, the company was originally known as Food Investments Limited but changed the name to Allied Bakeries Limited a month later. The firm grew rapidly in its early years, making numerous acquisitions throughout the 1940s and 1950s, the largest of which came with the purchase of the Aerated Bread Company in 1955 for $8.1m. Already a popular name, the purchase of the business led to the company doubling its market share within the UK bread market.

The firm rebranded once more in 1960, taking on the name Associated British Foods. Continuing the pattern of achieving growth through acquisitions, ABF purchased brands such as British Sugar and Billington’s Sugar, as well as Spanish sugar business Azucarera Ebro in 2009 for $434m. Today, it employs more than 133,000 people, operates in 53 countries, and claims that 90% of UK households use its brands regularly.

In FY 2020, the group reported total revenues of £13.9bn, 12% down on the previous year, while operating profit was £810m, down 37% on FY 2019.

Use Capital.com’s comprehensive ABF stock chart to view the latest Associated British Foods stock price and trace the company’s share value in historic terms.

ABF’s shares were trading above £25 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but suffered a substantial decline with the rest of the stock market, falling as low as £16.24 on 10 May 2020. This sudden drop could be attributed to the shutdown of non-essential retailers such as Primark. The company’s share price was almost back to its pre-pandemic levels as of late May 2021, closing at £23.50 per share on 26 May.

You can trace the latest fluctuations in the ABF stock price live and go long or short on the company’s shares using Capital.com’s proprietary trading platform.