Trade Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc - SUNB CFD

About Ashtead Group plc

Ashtead Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based equipment rental company that is trading under the Sunbelt Rentals brand with networks in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company rents a range of construction, industrial and general equipment across a variety of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s business units include Sunbelt US, Sunbelt UK and Sunbelt Canada. It operates approximately 861 stores in the United States, 77 stores in Canada and approximately 188 stores in the United Kingdom. The Company's equipment can be used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat and ventilate. It purchases a range of equipment from manufacturers and rents it on a short-term basis to a range of customers. It also sells the old equipment in the second-hand market. The Company's rental fleet ranges from small hand-held tools to a range of construction equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 January 2022, Ashtead Group plc revenues increased 21% to $5.88B. Net income increased 38% to $956.1M. Revenues reflect Sunbelt US segment increase of 18% to $4.65B, Sunbelt UK segment increase of 34% to $689.6M, Sunbelt Canada segment increase of 40% to $359.6M, United States segment increase of 18% to $4.65B, United Kingdom segment increase of 34% to $689.6M, Canada segment increase of 40% to $359.6M.

Equity composition

Company has changed its accounting standards to IFRS as on 10/05. 08/2006, Rights Issue, 3 new shares for every 8 shares held @ GBP 100 (Factor: 1.084098).