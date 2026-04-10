Trade Ashland Global - ASH CFD
About Ashland Global Holdings Inc
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a specialty additives and materials company. The Company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. The Company’s segments include Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives and Intermediates. Life Sciences is comprised of pharmaceuticals, nutrition, nutraceuticals, agricultural chemicals, advanced materials and fine chemicals. Personal Care is comprised of bio functionals, preservatives, skin care, sun care, oral care, hair care and household. Specialty Additives is comprised of rheology and performance-enhancing additives serving the coatings, construction, energy, automotive and various industrial markets. Intermediates is comprised of the production of butanediol (BDO) and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc revenues increased 9% to $512M. Net income before extraordinary items decreased 26% to $32M. Revenues reflect Personal Care & Household segment increase of 17% to $147M, Intermediates and Solvents segment increase of 61% to $53M, Specialty Additives segment increase of 6% to $156M, Europe segment increase of 13% to $177M, North America segment increase of 13% to $178M.
Equity composition
Common Stock $0.01 Par, 03/11, 200M auth., 79,136,699 issd. Insiders & stakeholders own 7.31%. PO4/72, 434,821 shares @ $25.625 by Eastman, Dillon Union.