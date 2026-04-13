Trade Artivion Inc - AORT CFD

About Artivion Inc

Artivion, Inc. (Artivion), formerly CryoLife, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on developing various solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. The Company's four groups of products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. Artivion's cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allograft tissues help in restoring surgeries for adults and pediatric patients. It offers surgical sealant through BioGlue product. Its surgical aortic valve replacement solutions include On-X Aortic Heart Valves and CryoValve SG Pulmonary Valve Allograft for the Ross procedure. The Company's mitral valve solutions include Chord-X for mitral valve repair and On-X Mitral Heart Valve. Artivion's Cardiac and Vascular Ancillary solutions provide complementary support for the patient's cardiac and vascular surgical procedures.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Artivion Inc revenues increased 18% to $298.8M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 11% to $14.7M. Revenues reflect Medical Devices segment increase of 24% to $221.6M, Preservation services segment increase of 4% to $77.2M, International segment increase of 28% to $147.7M, United States segment increase of 9% to $151.2M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 75M auth., 29,950,000 issd., less 2,053,000 shares in Treas. @ $11.7M. Insiders own 6.85% . IPO 2/93, 1.5M shs @ $10 by Robinson-Humphrey. PO 4/98, 2.75M shs (2.513M by Co.) @ $16.50 by SBC Warburg Dillon Read. 12/00, 3-for-2 split; 7/96, 2-for-1 split. FY'01 Qs are restated.