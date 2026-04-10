Trade ArcelorMittal - MT CFD

About ArcelorMittal SA

ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ArcelorMittal SA revenues increased 44% to $76.57B. Net income totaled $14.96B vs. loss of $733M. Revenues reflect Europe segment increase of 54% to $43.2B, Brazil segment increase of 95% to $10.83B, ACIS segment increase of 71% to $8.39B, Brazil segment increase of 87% to $8.2B, Germany segment increase of 56% to $6.54B, Italy segment increase of 70% to $5.43B.

Equity composition

01/2007, Company name changed from Mittal Steel Company N.V. to Arcelor Mittal.3/2016, Rights Issue, 7 new shares for every 10 shares held @ EUR2.2 (Factor: 1.28959). 5/2017, 1-for-3 reverse stock split (Factor: 0.33333 ).