Trade AMS OSRAM - AMS1 CFD

What is ams AG?

ams AG is a Swiss company that’s engaged in the design and production of high-end sensor solutions. The company employs some 11,000 people and serves over 8,000 clients. The product and service portfolio features high-quality sensor solutions, interfaces, sensor ICs, multi-sensor integration, OEMs solutions, and full service foundry including packaging and testing options.

ams AG says its mission is to create sensor solutions that make devices and technology smarter, safer, simpler to use and more environmentally friendly. The company’s products are used all around the world in smartphones and other mobile devices, in smart homes, and across industrial and medical technology.In automotive electronics, ams solutions are used in intelligent vehicle access, security and comfort systems.

As of 10 April 2018, ams AG had a market capitalisation of around 8.70 billion Swiss francs. The company is a member of both the UN Global Compact and the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Who are the key people at ams AG?

Alexander Everke has been Chief Executive Officer of ams AG since March 2016. Before joining the company, he worked for Siemens and Infineon. Other key figures at ams AG include Chief Financial Officer Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, and Chief Business Development Officer Mark Hamersma.

What is the modern history of ams AG?

The company was founded as Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) in 1981. Eight years later, its first overseas sales office opened in San Jose in California’s Silicon Valley. AMS was the first semiconductor manufacturer in Europe to go public, listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange in 1993. The following years saw further international expansion, and then in 2004 austriamicrosystems AG was listed on the SWX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. In 2011 the company acquired Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions, and a year later the brand name ams AG came into use.

What are the latest developments at ams AG?

ams AG has made numerous further acquisitions in recent years, including AppliedSensor and acam-messelectronic GmbH (2014); the CMOS Sensor Business and CMOSIS (2015); Cambridge CMOS Sensors Ltd, MAZeT GmbH and Incus Laboratories Inc (2016); and Heptagon and Princeton Optronics Inc (2017).

In its full year 2017 results, ams AG reported revenues of €1.06 billion, sharply up on €549.94 million the previous year. Adjusted EBIT was €168.71 million, up from €97.07 million in 2016; and basic earnings per share were €1.56, up from €1.53.

The ams share price saw little movement until early 2012, when it stood at around 10 CHF. Since then, however, the shares have risen sharply, hitting 50 CHF in April 2015 and 100 CHF in November 2017. In March 2018 they even went as high as 119.75 CHF. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our AMSz chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does ams AG operate?

ams AG’s headquarters are located in the grounds of an old castle in Premstaetten, Austria. The company has 22 design centres around the world, in countries including Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA, Japan and India. It also has a total of 16 sales offices in France, Germany, Italy, the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

Where is ams AG traded?

ams AG shares are quoted on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange. Check out Capital.com for the latest AMSz chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.