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About American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of driveline and metal forming technologies for the automotive industry. The Company's segments include Driveline, and Metal Forming. Driveline segments consist primarily of front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems and disconnecting driveline technology. The Driveline segment also includes electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segments consist primarily of axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive suppliers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. revenues increased 9% to $5.16B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $5.7M vs. loss of $561.3M. Revenues reflect Metal Forming segment increase of 28% to $1.42B, Driveline segment increase of 4% to $3.74B, Mexico segment increase of 14% to $2.06B, United States segment increase of 6% to $1.92B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 150M auth., 75,301,263 issd., 5,500,000 shs. in Treas. @ $176.1M. Insiders control 15.89%. Initial Public Offering 2/99,7M shares @ $17 by Merrill Lynch & Co.