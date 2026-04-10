Trade America Movil SAB de CV - ADR - AMX CFD

About America Movil SAB de CV (ADR)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) revenues decreased 16% to PS855.53B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 51% to PS70.71B. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net income reflects Net loss on foreign exchange decrease of 74% to PS17.05B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Ser. L no Par, 07/11, unlim. auth., 40,241,360,956 issd. Insider 17.80%. Common Series A no Par, 901,841,296 issd. Insiders 0.08%. Common Series AA no Par, unlim. auth., 11,712,316,330 issd. Insiders 76.94%. 01/07, Name changed from America Movil S.A. de C.V. 07/11, 1-for-2 reverse stock split on Common Ser. L and Common Series A.