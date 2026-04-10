Trade Almirall, S.A. - ALM CFD

About Almirall SA

Almirall SA is a Spain-based company principally engaged in the pharmaceuticals manufacture. The Company focuses on development and marketing of drugs applied in various therapeutic areas, such as nervous system, gastrointestinal, dermatological, respiratory system, antiinfectives, as well as antineoplastic and immunomodulating agents. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Own network, which focuses on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals through own brand names; Licenses, which sells product rights to third parties; Research and development (R&D), which is responsible for the creation of drug candidates, as well as Dermatology, which includes sale of dermatological medicines in the United States. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Almirall SA revenues increased 2% to EUR827.2M. Net loss totaled EUR40.9M vs. income of EUR74.3M. Revenues reflect Own Network (Spain) segment increase of 11% to EUR593.5M, Corporate segment increase of 3% to EUR27.1M, Spain segment increase of 5% to EUR250.2M, Europe/Middle East segment increase of 3% to EUR406.9M, Other Unallocated segment increase of 3% to EUR27.1M.

Equity composition

changed name from Laboratorios Almirall SA 5/2012, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 36 shares held (Factor: 1.02778).5/2013, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 68 shares held (Factor: 1.01471).5/2019, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 74 shares held (Factor: 1.01351).