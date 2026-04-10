Trade ALLIANZ TECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC OR - ATT.L CFD
About Allianz Technology Trust PLC
Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on a worldwide basis. The Company invests in mid to large technology companies. It focuses to hold companies having growth in particular sub-sectors of technology. It also seeks to hold companies that will create shareholder value with the introduction of a new product or new technology. Its portfolio of sectors includes information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, health care, real estate and cash. The Company's investment manager is Allianz Global Investors GmbH.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Allianz Technology Trust PLC revenues decreased 52% to £249M. Net income decreased 51% to £239M. Revenues reflect Realized Foreign Exchange G/L - Capital decrease from £154K to -£490K. Net income also reflects Marketing costs increase of 21% to £277K (expense), Directors fees increase of 17% to £150K (expense), Other increase of 61% to £45K (expense).
Equity composition
04/2007, Company name changed from Finsbury Technology Trust PLC.