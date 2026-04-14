Trade Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - 2802 CFD

About Ajinomoto Co Inc

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is a food company. The Company operates in four business segments. Japanese Food segment’s and Overseas Food segment’s main products include seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, coffees, as well as umami seasonings and sweeteners for processing. Life Support segment’s main products include animal nutrition and chemical products. Healthcare segment’s main products include amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods. The Company also conducts business such as contract manufacturing, fats and oils, material packaging, as well as service providing, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Ajinomoto Co Inc revenues increased 7% to Y854.23B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 30% to Y81.54B. Revenues reflect Food Business segment increase of 6% to Y497.87B, Health Care segment increase of 9% to Y181.91B, North America-USA segment increase of 18% to Y192.3B, Asia -other segment increase of 9% to Y232.08B, Japan segment increase of 3% to Y362.01B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS estimated. FY'05-'07 1Q & 3Q, '08 Q1's WAS & o.s.care estimated. 12/05 WAS & o/s estimated. FY'08 3Q WAS estimated and used as o/s, C/F is not available.