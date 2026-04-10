Trade Airtel Africa Plc - AAF CFD

About Airtel Africa PLC

Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company's segments include Nigeria, East Africa and Francophone Africa. The Company offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. It offers pre-paid and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephone services. It offers a suite of data communications services, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G). It provides 4G services in approximately all 14 of its markets. It offers mobile money services, including payment services, microloans, savings and international money transfers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Airtel Africa PLC revenues increased 22% to $3.5B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $209M to $440M. Revenues reflect Nigeria segment increase of 25% to $894M, East Africa segment increase of 25% to $819M. Net income benefited from Net finance costs decrease of 11% to $199M (expense), Finance income increase from $4M to $9M (income). Dividend per share remained flat at $0.02.