HomeMarketsSharesAES

Trade AES - AES CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:46:19
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.09
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close14.35
Open14.33
1-Year Change39.8%
Day's Range14.33 - 14.39

Trade AES - AES CFD

What is AES?

The AES Corporation is an electrical power provider that supplies energy to 15 countries worldwide. Formerly known as Applied Energy Services, the company was founded in 1981 and at first specialised in consulting, before switching to the energy sector. Today, the AES Corporation has 35 GW of generating capacity and owns seven utility companies and several power plants worldwide. Its head office is based in Arlington, Virginia, in the United States.
 

What’s the history behind the company?

  • 1981 – Founded under the name Applied Energy Services.
  • 1985 – The company’s first power plant is built in Texas.
  • 1988 – AES becomes the largest Independent Power Provider (IPP) in the US, with three operational plants – Placerita, Deepwater and Beaver Valley.
  • 1991 – The company goes public with Roger Sant as Chairman and CEO, and Dennis Bakke as President.
  • 1994 – Bakke becomes CEO, taking over from Sant.
  • 2000 – The assets of Indianapolis Power & Light are acquired by AES.
  • 2002 – Enron’s collapse leads to a liquidity crisis for the company, with Bakke. resigning as CEO and being replaced by Paul Hanrahan.
  • 2011 – DPL, Inc. Dayton Power & Light is acquired by the company.
  • 2012 – Hanrahan resigns as CEO and is replaced by Andres Gluski.

Facts about the company

AES has over 10,000 employees working across its sites in different parts of the world. AES also has a number of subsidiaries including AES Eletropaulo, AES Energy Storage, AES Gener, AES Tietê, DPL Inc., Dayton Power and Light Company, Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), Fluence, and sPower.
 
AES operates in 15 countries worldwide through ownership or operation of utility services, bringing electricity to its customers in a variety of sectors: residential, commercial, industrial and governmental. Part of the company’s electricity generation is also sold on the wholesale market.
 
One of the company’s projects, Fluence, was developed as a partnership between Siemens and AES. Fluence focuses on energy storage technology, and services. It aims to expand its services to over 160 countries and meet the need of a developing energy landscape.
 
In 2017, the company reported $11 billion in revenue, and $33 billion in total assets. In the 2018 Q1 earnings report, AES reported a diluted EPS of $1.03 per share. In comparison to 2017’s Q1 results of $0.04, this is a significant increase. Its adjusted EPS was $0.28 in the 2018 Q1, compared to $0.17 in 2017.
 

Where is AES traded?

A Fortune 200 company, AES is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol AES. The company is a component of the DJUA and S&P 500. To get the latest AES share price and keep on top of the AES charts visit Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
STMicroelectronics logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:10 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Fluence amends 8-K to correct clerical error in credit agreement disclosure
ACCESS NewswireEurope
20:00 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Artemis II's Record-Setting Flyby Paves Way for Moon Base and Beyond
Public TechnologiesEurope
12:04 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Fluence says US-made products still qualify for domestic content tax credits under new law
Public TechnologiesEurope
12:00 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Fluence reaffirms availability of US-made products qualifying for domestic content tax credits
GlobeNewswireEurope
12:00 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Fluence Energy Reaffirms Continued Availability of U.S. Domestic Content Product
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:08 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Fluence extends syndicated credit facility trigger date to Dec. 31, 2026
Public TechnologiesEurope
12:32 (UTC), 1 April 2026
AES receives required consents for amendments tied to Horizon Parent merger
ACCESS NewswireEurope
13:00 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Haven Expands Leadership with Dr. David Michaels and Industry Veterans to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Safety Intelligence

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading