Trade AerCap Holdings N.V. - AER CFD

About AerCap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions. The Company is engaged in leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It owns approximately 1,334 aircrafts. Its owned and managed aircraft were leased to approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries. It categorizes its aircraft services into aircraft asset management, administrative services and cash management services. The Company provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures and other third parties.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, AerCapHoldings N.V. revenues increased 10% to $3.72B. Net incometotaled $911.7M vs. loss of $327M. Revenues reflectManagement Fee Revenue increase of 76% to $5.4M, Interestand other income increase of 2% to $44.2M. Net Incomereflects Asset Impairment decrease of 88% to $122.6M(expense), Gain (loss) on investment at fair value decreaseof 100% to $307K (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock Eur.01 Par, 12/10, 200M auth., 149,232,426issd. Insiders own approx. 22.93%. IPO: 11/21/06, 26.1Mshares@$23 per share by Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated,Goldman,Sachs & Co.