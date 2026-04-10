Trade AEM - AWXsg CFD

Track the AEM Holdings share price today and spot the best levels for profitable CFD trades.

AEM Holdings Ltd is an electronics and semiconductor testing company based in Singapore. It actively markets and operates in the computing, 5G technology-related applications and artificial intelligence markets.

AEM maintains significant industrial manufacturing capacity in China, Malaysia and Singapore with an extensive network of global subsidiaries servicing local market requirements. The company designs and manufactures specialised equipment used in the production of semiconductors, as well as isolating the substrate chemicals and other raw materials required to produce semiconductor microchips. Marketing of the company’s products outside of Asia is accomplished primarily through third-party distributors and independent sales associates.

The formation of AEM was the result of a merger between AEM-Tech International and Ever Technologies in 2000. The new company invested heavily in the upgrade of its South-East Asian manufacturing capabilities to align with the concentration and increase in electronics manufacturing in the region. The company has benefitted from the increased use of electronics and demand for the raw materials required to produce them during the pandemic of 2020. Looking forward, the company is also well positioned to be a key supplier to the surging demand for electric vehicles in Asia, particularly China.

The AWX share price has traded within the 52-week range of S$1.31-S$4.72 at an average volume of close to 100 million shares per day. The stock has risen steadily since bottoming out at S$1.526 last March at the beginning of the 2020 pandemic. As of March 18, 2021, the stock was trading at S$3.90 after starting the year at S$3.45. AEM has a market capitalisation of just over $1 billion Singapore dollars and posted a net profit of S$97 million in 2020. Revenues were up from S$323 million in 2019 to S$518 million in 2020.

The latest AEM stock price is listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol AWX. By accessing the live price chart on Capital.com you can access the AWX share price in real time.

You can trade AEM Singapore now with CFDs and open a long or short position, depending on whether you feel the price will rise or fall. CFDs allow you to profit from upward or downward fluctuations in the AEM share price on the SGX at Capital.com. Track the AWX stock price and include this Singapore-based multinational electronics company in your investment portfolio.