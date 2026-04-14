Trade AECOM - ACM CFD

About Aecom

AECOM is a global provider of professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The Americas segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction and program management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in end markets, such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy. The International segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services and program management to commercial and government clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions in end markets, such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy. The ACAP segment invests primarily in and develops real estate projects.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Aecom revenues decreased 1% to $3.27B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 41% to $117.8M. Revenues reflect Americas segment decrease of 4% to $2.46B, Americas segment decrease of 4% to $2.46B, Asia Pacific segment decrease of 1% to $361.6M. Net income reflects Corporate segment loss decrease of 26% to $36.8M, International segment income increase of 26% to $53M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 5/11, 150M auth., 119,197,576 issd. Insiders own 13.56%. IPO 5/10/07, 35,150,000 shares @ $20 pershare by Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch & Co. Preferred Stock Convertible, no Par, 3/11, 2.5M auth., 0 issd. Preferred Stock Class C, no Par, 3/11, 200 auth., 0 issd. Preferred Stock Class E, no Par, 12/10, 20 auth., 4 issd.