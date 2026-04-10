Trade ADVA OPT.NETW.SE O.N. - ADV CFD
About ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE is a Germany-based provider of networking solutions and telecommunications hardware, software and services. Its products are based on fiber-optic transmission technology combined with Ethernet functionality and software. The Company provides products and services for service providers, government institutions, education facilities, the Internet and cloud industry and enterprise networks. Its product portfolio comprises solutions for scalable optical transport, package edge and aggregation, network synchronization, fiber assurance and automated network management. The Company also provides related technology services and network planning, expanding and maintaining services.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ADVA Optical Networking SE revenues increased 7% to EUR603.3M. Net income increased from EUR20.3M to EUR59.2M. Revenues reflect Germany segment increase of 34% to EUR154.1M, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment increase of 17% to EUR227.3M. Net income benefited from Research & Development Expenditure, Cap increase of 7% to EUR42.5M (income).