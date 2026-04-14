Trade Adastria Co., Ltd. - 2685 CFD

About Adastria Co Ltd

Adastria Co Ltd, formerly Adastria Holdings Co Ltd is mainly engaged in the apparel and miscellaneous goods retail business. The domestic product sales business includes casual fashion brands such as Global Work, LOWRYS FARM, LEPSIM, JEANASiS and RAGEBLUE, and lifestyle brands such as nico and ..., studio CLIP and BAYFLOW.It develops e-commerce (EC) specialized brands such as apres jour. It develops fashion apparels for adults under the brands such as Babylon and BARNYARDSTORM. The Company operates its business under the brand Velvet by Graham and Spencer in the United States. The logistics business, goods are received, inspected, stored and shipped. In order to efficiently purchase products when expanding to multiple stores, the Company inspects and stores the received products by the central buying method and ships the products in a timely manner.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 November 2021, AdastriaCo Ltd revenues increased 10% to Y146.73B. Net incomeapplicable to common stockholders increased from Y1.23B toY3.53B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for theCompany's products and services due to favorable marketconditions. Net income benefited from Subsidy incomeincrease from Y62M to Y471M (income), NOP OtherNon-op.Expense decrease of 30% to Y52M (expense).

Equity composition

06/2004, 15-for-10 stock split. FY'99 data N/A. I.P.O.12/00. 02/04, 12-for-10 stock split. 04/03, 1.5-for-1stock split. 04/02, 2-for-1 stock split. 07/00, 20-for-1stock split. FY'05 1&3Q O/S was taken from WAS. FY'07 3QDWAS was estimated. FY'08 2Q reported EPS=Y121.53,DEPS=Y121.49. FY'09 3Q WAS was estimated and used as O/S.