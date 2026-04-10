Trade ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - ACS CFD

About ACS Actividades de Constrccn y Srvcos SA

Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, formerly ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, is a Spain-based holding company primarily engaged in the construction and engineering sector, as well as communications. The Company's business is divided into three segments: Construction, which includes civil construction works, residence and non-residential building, concession activity, mining and real estate; Industrial Services, involved in engineering, installation and maintenance of industrial infrastructure in energy, communication and controlling system sectors; and Environment, which comprises such services as street cleaning, waste collection and transportation, waste recycling, commercial and industrial management of water circulation and urban gardening.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ACS Actividades de Constrccn y Srvcos SA revenues decreased 5% to EUR27.84B. Net loss before extraordinary items totaled EUR901.4M vs. income of EUR329.8M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net loss reflects G/L on Sale of Tangible & Intangible FA decrease of 91% to EUR98.9M (income).

Equity composition

6/2013, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 18 shares held (F: 1.03145). 07/2013, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 18 shares held (F:1.02496). 01/2014, Scrip Issue, 62 new shares for every 1 share held (F: 1.008145). 7/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 48 shares held (F:1.02083). 1/2017 Scrip Issue,1 new share for 68 shares(Factor:1).