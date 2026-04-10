Trade Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC - ASL CFD

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve a net asset value total return (with dividends reinvested) greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies) over the long term. It is focused on investing in securities of companies that would be constituent of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies). Its investment portfolio comprises of investment in various sectors, including oil and gas producers; oil equipment; services and distribution; chemicals; industrial metals and mining; construction and materials; aerospace and defense; industrial engineering; electronic and electrical equipment; industrial transportation; automobiles and parts; food producers; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and real estate investment and services. Aberforth Partners LLP is an alternative investment fund manager for the Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc revenues increased from -£207.6M to £381.9M. Net income totaled £367.5M vs. loss of £219.2M. Revenues reflect Movement in fair value increase from -£197.3M to £298.3M, Realised net gains on sales increase from -£25.9M to £46.3M, Dividends increase from £13.8M to £34.3M. Net Income reflects Director Fees decrease of 3% to £150K (expense).