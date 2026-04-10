Trade Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - ANF CFD

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a multi-brand omnichannel specialty retailer, whose products are sold primarily through its digital channels and Company-owned stores, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Company’s two brand-based operating segments: Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, and Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company operates approximately 733 stores in the United States and 199 stores outside of the United States.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 29 January 2022, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. revenues increased 19% to $3.71B. Net income totaled $263M vs. loss of $114M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Asset Impairment decrease of 83% to $12.1M (expense), Other operating income, net increase of 65% to $8.3M (income).

Equity composition

Class A Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 150M auth., 103,300,000 issd., 16,054,000 shs in Treas @ $725.3M. Insiders control 1.47%. IPO: 10/96, 8,050,000 shs. @$16 by Goldman, Sachs & Co. 6/99, 2-for-1 stock split. 5/98, converted all Class B into Class A. 7/29/95=26 weeks.