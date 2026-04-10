Trade A O Smith - AOS CFD

About A O Smith Corp

A. O. Smith Corporation is a provider of water heating and water treatment solutions. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Rest of World segment is comprised of China, Europe, and India. Both segments manufacture and market a range of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Both segments primarily manufacture and market in their respective regions of the world. The North America segment also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brands in the United States. It sells its Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce as well as online retailers. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include Hague, Water-Right, and Master Water, which are sold through water quality dealers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, A O Smith Corp revenues increased 22% to $3.54B. Net income increased 41% to $487.1M. Revenues reflect North America segment increase of 19% to $2.53B, China segment increase of 32% to $922.4M, United States segment increase of 18% to $2.24B, China segment increase of 31% to $912.6M. Net income benefited from Other income net increase of 85% to $20.4M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 02/11, 60M auth., 25,571,579 o/s, net of shs. in Treas. @75.3M. Insiders & Stakeholder owns 1.87% .PO: 5/02, 4,153,000 shares @ $28.25 by Robert C. Baird & Co. Cl. A. Common Stock $5 Par, 14M auth., 5,009,313 issd. Insiders owns 98%.10/11, 3-for-2 Stock split. 05/2013, 2-for -1 Stock split.