Hull moving average trading strategy

While traders can come up with various ways of using the indicator, some of the popular Hull moving average strategies include crossover and breakout.

Hull moving average crossover strategy

The HMA crossover strategy involves using two different HMA timeframes, a shorter period and a longer period, to generate trading signals when they cross each other.

Traders using this strategy would apply two Hull moving average indicators to their price chart, with one being a shorter period (eg, 10 periods) and the other being a longer period (eg, 50 periods). The shorter period HMA will respond more quickly to price changes, while the longer period HMA will provide a smoother representation of the overall trend.

The primary concept behind the HMA crossover strategy is to identify potential entry and exit points based on the interaction between the two HMA lines. When the shorter period HMA crosses above the longer period HMA, it signals a potential bullish trend. Conversely, when the shorter period HMA crosses below the longer period HMA, it suggests a possible bearish trend.

To enhance the accuracy of the HMA crossover strategy, traders can consider implementing additional rules or filters. For example, they may choose to enter a trade only when the crossover occurs along with a significant increase in trading volume, which may serve as further confirmation of the trend's strength. Additionally, incorporating other technical analysis tools, such as the RSI or MACD, can help confirm the validity of crossover signals.

Hull moving average breakout strategy

The HMA breakout trading strategy focuses on identifying and trading breakouts from established support or resistance levels, which may signal the beginning of a strong trend.

The first step in implementing this HMA strategy is to identify significant support and resistance levels on the price chart. These levels are typically formed when the price reaches a high or low point multiple times, creating a horizontal barrier. The Hull moving average indicator can be applied to the chart to help determine the overall trend direction and gauge the strength of the breakout.

Once the support and resistance levels have been identified, traders can monitor the price's interaction with these levels in conjunction with the HMA. A breakout occurs when the price moves beyond the established support or resistance level, accompanied by a corresponding HMA confirmation.

For instance, if the price breaks above a resistance level and the HMA also moves above the resistance level, it may signal a bullish breakout. Conversely, if the price breaks below a support level and the HMA follows suit, it may suggest a potential bearish breakout.

To increase the reliability of the HMA breakout trading strategy, traders can use additional indicators, such as Bollinger Bands® or the average true range (ATR).