Trade Zillow Group Inc - ZG CFD

What is Zillow Group Inc (ZG)?

Zillow Group Inc is an American company that operates real estate and rental marketplaces. Founded in 2006, it provides a platform that connects buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals. The company offers a variety of services including property listings, home value estimates, and tools for mortgage and rental applications. Zillow Group's websites and mobile applications aggregate data from multiple listing services, public records, and user-generated content to provide comprehensive real estate information. The company also operates several brands that cater to different aspects of the real estate market, including home buying, selling, renting, and financing. Its business model primarily focuses on advertising revenue from real estate professionals and lead generation. Zillow Group has played a significant role in digitizing the real estate industry by providing accessible online resources for consumers and professionals alike. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and serves users across the United States.

Zillow Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Zillow Group Inc currently at $41.1. It has moved within a range of $40.75 to $42.62 today, registering a daily change of +1.331%.

FAQ: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

What is the current price of ZG stock?

The current price stands at $41.1.

Does ZG pay dividends?

Zillow Group Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ZG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Zillow Group Inc does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is ZG best known for?

The company is most famous for its online real estate marketplace and home-related services.

What assets are typically shown together with ZG?

Commonly shown alongside ZG: Grainger W.W., Paramount Resources, Sprout Social