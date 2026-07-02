Trade Viemed Healthcare - VMD

What is Viemed Healthcare (VMD)?

Viemed Healthcare is a medical equipment company specializing in the provision of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and respiratory therapy services. The company focuses on delivering home-based respiratory care solutions to patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular diseases, and other respiratory disorders. Viemed Healthcare operates through a network of care centers and provides equipment, clinical support, and patient education to improve respiratory health and quality of life. The company integrates technology and clinical expertise to monitor and manage patients' respiratory needs remotely, aiming to reduce hospital readmissions and enhance patient outcomes. Its services encompass equipment rental, therapy management, and ongoing clinical support tailored to individual patient requirements. Viemed Healthcare's business model centers on addressing the growing demand for home healthcare services driven by an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. The company collaborates with healthcare providers, payers, and patients to facilitate access to respiratory care outside traditional hospital settings.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Viemed Healthcare priced at $11.92. The session’s price range extends from $11.59 to $11.9, with a daily change of +0.9434%.

FAQ: Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

What is the current price of VMD stock?

The stock price is currently $11.92.

Does VMD pay dividends?

Viemed Healthcare does not pay dividends.

Does VMD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Viemed Healthcare operates in the UAE market via distributors and does not have a regional office or subsidiary.

What is VMD best known for?

It is most famous for providing respiratory therapy services and home healthcare equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with VMD?

Commonly shown alongside VMD: Element Solutions Inc, Penguin Solutions Inc, GDS