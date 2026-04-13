Trade Element Solutions Inc - ESI CFD

What is Element Solutions Inc (ESI)?

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies chemical products for various industrial applications. Its product lines include additives, coatings, and chemical intermediates used in sectors such as electronics, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods. The company focuses on innovation and technical expertise to deliver solutions that improve product performance and manufacturing processes. Element Solutions operates manufacturing facilities and research centers globally to support its diverse customer base. Its business strategy involves strategic acquisitions and investments to expand product offerings and geographic reach. The company emphasizes sustainability and regulatory compliance in its operations. Element Solutions engages in product development, quality control, and customer collaboration to maintain competitive positioning in the specialty chemicals market.

Element Solutions Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market conditions with SES AI CL A ORD currently at $37.92. The price fluctuated between $35.77 and $37.84 during the session, with a daily change of +0.6124%.

FAQ: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

What is the current price of ESI stock?

The last price of Element Solutions Inc is $37.92.

Does ESI pay dividends?

Element Solutions Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ESI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Element Solutions Inc does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners and distributors.

What is ESI best known for?

Element Solutions Inc is most famous for its specialty chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with ESI?

Commonly shown alongside ESI: Centuria Capital Group, Nobia, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc