Trade GDS Holdings Limited - GDS CFD

What is GDS (GDS)?

GDS Holdings Limited is a company that specializes in providing data center services primarily in China. It operates a network of carrier-neutral data centers designed to support cloud service providers, internet companies, and large enterprises. The company focuses on delivering high-performance infrastructure solutions, including colocation, interconnection, and managed services. GDS emphasizes scalability and reliability in its facilities, which are strategically located in major Chinese cities to meet the growing demand for data processing and storage. The company’s operations contribute to the digital transformation efforts of various industries by enabling efficient data management and connectivity. GDS is recognized for its commitment to advanced technology integration and sustainability practices within its data center operations. Its business model centers on long-term contracts with clients, ensuring stable revenue streams. Overall, GDS plays a significant role in the data center market by supporting the expanding digital economy in China through its comprehensive infrastructure services.

GDS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market moves, as GDS trades at $41.71. Intraday, it ranged from $40.59 to $42.29, reflecting a change of -0.2633%.

FAQ: GDS (GDS)

What is the current price of GDS stock?

GDS is currently priced at $41.71.

Does GDS pay dividends?

GDS does not pay dividends.

Does GDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GDS has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is GDS best known for?

GDS is most famous for providing data center services and cloud infrastructure solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with GDS?

Commonly shown alongside GDS: United Utilities Group PLC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Metcash Limited