Trade UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC ORD - UU. CFD

What is United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)?

United Utilities Group PLC is a water and wastewater services company operating primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides water supply, treatment, and wastewater management services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company manages extensive infrastructure including reservoirs, treatment plants, and distribution networks to ensure reliable water delivery and environmental compliance. United Utilities Group focuses on water quality, resource conservation, and infrastructure maintenance to meet regulatory standards and customer needs. The company also invests in innovation and technology to improve operational efficiency and sustainability. Its services support public health and environmental protection within its service regions.

United Utilities Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns, as United Utilities Group PLC trades at £13.965. The intraday range has spanned from £13.79 to £13.955, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

What is the current price of UU. stock?

The current price stands at £13.965.

Does UU. pay dividends?

United Utilities Group PLC pays dividends.

Does UU. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United Utilities Group PLC does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is UU. best known for?

The company is most famous for providing water and wastewater services in the UK.

What assets are typically shown together with UU.?

Commonly shown alongside UU.: Smiths, Huatai Securities Company Limited, Hannover Rueck SE